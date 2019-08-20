In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the East Peoria Fire Department is selling breast cancer awareness T-shirts.

All proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen Memorial.

The navy blue shirts are available to the public, and feature a pink East Peoria Fire Department logo on the front, and pink and white words “East Peoria Fire” on the back with a pink fire hose in the shape of the breast cancer ribbon.

The shirt design was created by EPFD Lt. Ronnie Marmitt.

The T-shirts can be ordered at EastSide Centre, 1 EastSide Drive, through 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. All orders must be prepaid.

The T-shirts cost $15 each. Adult sizes available range from small through 5-extra-large. Children’s sizes range from small through extra-large.

Long-sleeve T-shirts cost $18 and come in adult sizes small through 3-extra-large, and children’s sizes small through extra-large.

Checks should make it payable to City of East Peoria.

The fire department will submit the orders the evening of Sept. 15 and the shirts can be picked up at EastSide after Oct. 1.

For more information, visit www.cityofeastpeoria.com or call (309) 427-7768.