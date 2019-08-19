WMBD-TV and WYZZ-TV have a new meteorologist.

Molly Naslund debuted Monday during the morning news and information programs on both local television stations.

A Galesburg-area native, Naslund came to WMBD/WYZZ from Decatur, where she had worked at WAND-TV. Earlier this year, she graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in meteorology.

Naslund is replacing Lauren Rainson, who had been a WMBD/WYZZ meteorologist for five years. Rainson, a local native, accepted an on-air job with AccuWeather Network, a cable-satellite operation based in State College, Pa.

Rainson's last day on the air in Peoria is scheduled for Tuesday. Like Naslund, Rainson also worked previously at WAND.

The change in weather forecasters was not the only one recently at WMBD/WYZZ. At the end of July, Lauren Langer left the anchor desk to become a reporter at WKMG-TV in Orlando, Fla.

Langer, who is from the Chicago area, was at WMBD/WYZZ about three years.

At Heart of Illinois ABC, another anchor has departed. Mason Dowling, who had been at the station about three years, left for a management job at WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wis.

The stations in the Peoria and Wausau markets share an owner, Quincy Media Inc.

Dowling is from the Metro East area of Illinois, near St. Louis. His last day at Heart of Illinois ABC was Sunday.