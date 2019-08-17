PEORIA — Plans for revitalization of the MacArthur Highway Corridor and South Village Neighborhood finally appear to be approaching reality.

“We are very confident that this plan could be made real,” said Dequales Thompson, director of research and development at IDG Architects.

Thompson presented the plan’s final draft to South Peoria residents on Saturday at Southside Community United for Change’s monthly neighborhood meeting in the Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch. The audience saw detailed architectural renderings of building prototypes, projected onto a big screen.

Plans for revitalization have been talked about for longer than some residents can remember. One 66-year-old woman said Peoria government has been mentioning reconstruction her whole life.

But City Councilwoman Denise Moore, who is leading the renovation efforts, believes that now it’s really happening. “I'm so excited," she said. "We’re not looking at a pie in the sky [that’s] never gonna happen,” she said.

Thompson reinforced this by unveiling a 2020 to 2022 implementation plan, to prevent the ideas from just “be[ing] a wish list of items that would gather dust.”

While this is the final draft to be presented to the City Council, the plans are unlikely to be reproduced exactly. This is because Moore wants community members to shape the designs into spaces that suit their individual needs.

To get a sense of these needs, the IDG project team conducted surveys among south side inhabitants during the planning process. There proved to be high demand for improving the quality of housing stock. The architects also aim to combat the population decline on the south side by building houses that appeal to different demographics, such as young professionals and small-business owners.

The same 66-year-old resident expressed concerns about gentrification. However, she also hopes that this revitalization will make South Peoria “a community again.” In the past, she said, everything residents needed was on the south side, and that made it a self-sufficient community.

Thompson plans to bring these resources back. Some of this includes a community market, a plaza and a health and fitness center.

But Thompson and his team are also eager to use the south side's existing assets. Plans to improve upon these range from painting a mural on the current MacArthur Bridge that will depict notable people from the south side to working with private developers on improving spaces like Valley Park Shopping Center.

The next step is funding. Moore urged residents to reach out to the City Council to advocate for funding. “We’ve got to strike while the iron is hot,” she said. Until funding is received, the date for construction cannot be set.

However, Moore’s goal is to break ground at the start of the next construction season, meaning next summer. Some residents were concerned that local contractors would be overlooked during the building process. Thompson and Moore were quick to reassure them that minority firms and subcontractors would be considered.

IDG Architects business manager Aaron Gunn took this further by saying that “we won’t be bringing in the contractors — you will.”

This emphasis on community decision-making ran throughout the meeting. Members of the audience were impressed with the detail of the plans presented.

"They seem to have all their ducks in a row," commented resident Karen Wilson.