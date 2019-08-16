Paul McBeth is shooting for -50 during the PDGA Worlds, and with two rounds left he certainly has a shot.

McBeth leads the men’s division while shooting -32 over the first three days of competition while in the women’s division Eveliina Salonen went one stroke above Catrina Allen in what continues to be an exciting back and forth.

The final two days of disk golf will see the women play Sunset Hills in Pekin and the men take on Northwood on Aug. 16, and finish at Eureka Lake on Aug. 17.

As always, follow live scoring updates at UDisc Live.