The Washington Community High School (WCHS) Booster Club will kick off its annual Panther Power Card drive from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28.

WCHS athletes will sell Power Cards throughout the week individually. The Power Card offers customers year-round discounts from over 20 local businesses with their discount available year round.

The price is a donation of $20 per card. All proceeds from the week’s event will be used to benefit the numerous WCHS programs. The WCHS Booster Club supplemented the high school sports and activity programs with over $30,000 in contributions in 2018-19.

Power Cards are available after Aug. 28 at all WCHS home games and the Athletic Office.