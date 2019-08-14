Of the 408 school districts in Illinois, Morton ranks toward the top.

Morton Unit School District 709 was ranked 38 on the list of the Best School Districts in Illinois by Niche, a Pittsburgh, Penn. based company that researches schools, neighborhoods and companies.

The ranking places district 709 within the top 10 percent in Illinois, according to the list.

“We are pleased that the hard work of our students, teachers, staff and administration are being recognized by Niche. Through the support of our Board of Education and the Morton community we will look forward to continued improvement so our students may realize their full potential,” said Superintendent Jeff Hill in a statement from the district.

Morton, along with Tremont Community Unit School District 702, were the only districts in Tazewell County in the list’s top 100.

According to Niche’s website, their rankings are based on analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as test scores, college data, and ratings collected from users of the site.