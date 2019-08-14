The Marquette Heights Police and Fire Departments will hold their third annual Cops and Firefighters vs. kids water balloon fights beginning at 1 p.m. Aug. 17.

It will take place in the grass field between Dollar General at 104 Joliet Road, Marquette Heights and the city office at 715 Lincoln Road, Marquette Heights. Children up to third grade will start promptly at 1 p.m., with kids up to eighth grade joining in shortly after. Kona Ice will be providing treats for kids following the battle.

For more information, visit the Marquette Heights Police Department Information Facebook page.