A&J Storage will sponsor a SmokinGhost BBQ Steak Throwdown from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 17, at 1756 Washington Road, Washington.

The event will also include a chicken wings competition. Entry fees are $125 for steaks and $25 for chicken wings. Cash prizes for winning entries include $1,000 for first place in the steak category and $200 for first place in chicken wings.

For more information, visit steakcookoffs.com.