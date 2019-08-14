PEORIA — "To me, Blagojevich is the definition of the swamp."

That was part of the message U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood conveyed to President Donald Trump last Thursday in a phone call, hours after the president had suggested he was "strongly" considering commuting the 14-year prison sentence of disgraced Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

That evening, Trump appeared to back off, tweeting that White House staff were "continuing the review of this matter."

LaHood's call was made to emphasize objections Illinois Republican lawmakers had to releasing Blagojevich roughly halfway through his time behind bars. LaHood detailed the case he made to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during an interview Wednesday morning in his Downtown Peoria office.

"If you look at the conduct Blagojevich engaged in, it was pervasive, it was extensive," he said, noting that it wasn't just political favor-trading over a Senate seat, but rather a litany of malfeasance: "shaking down the children's hospital, racetrack owner, film producer, the direct pay-for-play politics."

The conversation took about 20 minutes. In June 2018, LaHood authored a letter signed by all Illinois Republicans in the House urging Trump to decline to commute the sentence. The issue stayed mostly quiet over the last year, but after Trump's statements last week, delegation members re-engaged on it, LaHood said. CNN reported Wednesday that U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, also spoke to Trump on the subject.

LaHood said he also emphasized that "Blagojevich never was remorseful or apologetic about what he engaged in," and that the sentence was actually at the lower end of the federal guidelines.

He also said he worked in the conversation to dispel some myths that had appeared on social media, such as that former FBI director and Trump nemesis James Comey was involved in the investigation. Rather, LaHood said, Comey's position then at the Justice Department was both "really, really far removed" from any on-the-ground effort in Chicago, but also that "there was never an allegation in the prosecution of Blagojevich that there was prosecutorial misconduct, there was judicial misconduct, or there was law enforcement misconduct."

He said he doesn't see a circumstance now in which he'd support commuting Blagojevich's sentence. However, "If there's a change on him being remorseful or apologetic, possibly. But I don't think there's anybody at this point who thinks it's a good idea."

Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, both Democrats and the latter a former federal prosecutor, have also expressed opposition to releasing Blagojevich early. However, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said last week he thought the 14-year sentence was excessive and that a decision on commutation was ultimately up to Trump.

LaHood said he also spoke to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone on the matter. He said that he requested of Cipollone, Trump and Mulvaney that Illinois Republicans have the opportunity to weigh in further before any final decision is made.