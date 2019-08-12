Good morning, troops. It's Monday, Aug. 12.

Legal sales of recreational cannabis are to begin Jan. 1 in Illinois. But they won't be beginning in the Woodford County city of El Paso, evidently.

The City Council approved a ban, effective in late July, on business establishments connected with legalized pot. Those include retail dispensers, cultivation centers and processors.

The vote among the six council members was unanimous. The El Paso mayor, J.W. Price, also endorsed it.

"The council and majority of our citizens feel cannabis is not a productive drug to produce, use or sell, and we do not want our community endorsing the usage," Price stated last week in an email.

At least one other community in the Tri-County area has banned recreational-pot businesses. The Morton Village Board approved a prohibition last month.

Illinois municipalities are allowed to opt out of allowing sales of recreational marijuana. That provision was part of legalization legislation Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June.

Naperville is among Illinois cities and villages that have rejected recreational-use sales. Other locations are expected to consider the option, although Chicago doesn't appear to be one of them.

Starting Jan. 1, Illinois residents will be allowed to purchase and possess up to one ounce of pot for recreational purposes. Since 2014, medial marijuana has been legal in Illinois.

Price, who also is an Illinois State Police commander, noted the federal government still recognizes cannabis possession as grounds for criminal prosecution.

"The city of El Paso sees no benefit in endorsing the violation of federal law, even if the state of Illinois does not have a problem with it," Price stated.

According to Price, there had been rumblings about cultivation-center owners seeking property in and around El Paso, which has about 2,800 residents.

The city's location along Interstate 39 and between Bloomington-Normal and Peoria might attract such businesses, the mayor speculated.

Municipalities are permitted to enact up to a 3 percent tax on recreational-pot sales. According to Price, a new source of city revenue doesn't outweigh possible negative effects, including increased crime.

"We have a very vibrant small community with a great school district and great businesses ... that our citizens rely on for gainful employment," Price stated. "The cannabis industry is not one of those."

The video for the song heard on the way to work looks like it was made by someone under the influence of something stronger than a cocktail.