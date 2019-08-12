PEKIN — A Pekin man avoided prison in the sentence he’ll serve for severely beating, choking and threatening to kill his stroke- and cancer-stricken wife because he was tired of caring for her.

Gregory Scott, 58, instead will serve a 180-day jail term and four years of strictly monitored probation with his guilty pleas last week to aggravated battery of a disabled person and aggravated domestic battery by strangling.

Punishment in the case ranged from probation to seven years in prison. With credit for time spent in custody, Scott’s jail term will end Oct. 6.

Police found his wife semi-conscious, covered from head to foot with bruises and lying on her bed in her own urine last April 10 in the couple’s home at 1522 Sara Lane, court records stated.

They arrived at the request of a family friend who said Scott had called him to report his wife “is dying tonight” and asked him, “What should I do with the body?” records stated.

Scott added, “I have done some very, very bad things,” records stated. Police said he was heavily intoxicated and belligerent when officers arrived at the home.

The victim was taken to a Peoria hospital, where she told police that she had a late stage of cancer and had suffered a stroke two years ago. Her husband gets angry because he must care for her and beat her several times that day, she told police. She said he told her he was going to kill her and at one point had a knife, records stated.

Scott later acknowledged he was angry with his wife and choked her for about three seconds with his hands around her throat, records stated.

The victim obtained an order of protection against Scott in September 2017 that was dismissed five months later, according to court records.