OTTAWA — Putnam County public defender Roger Bolin is trying to get key evidence suppressed in his prostitution–related case in neighboring LaSalle County.

Bolin wants a judge to bar prosecutors from using audio and video recordings that purportedly depict him and two police informants in a hotel room on April 4, the date on which he allegedly committed the misdemeanor offense of solicitation of a sexual act.

His motion filed on his behalf by defense attorney Darrell Seigler of Ottawa contends the secret recordings were not properly authorized by State’s Attorney Karen Donnelly and therefore were made in violation of the state’s eavesdropping statute, which generally prohibits the recording of private conversations unless all parties consent.

Bolin, 65, was one of nine area men charged in May with misdemeanor solicitation in the wake of a lengthy police investigation. Each was accused of offering money for a sexual act to an informant posing as a prostitute.

In addition, Bolin alone faces misdemeanor charges of attempted solicitation for allegedly discussing prices over the phone, and battery for allegedly grabbing the woman’s shoulders and trying to pull her toward him.

Three of the other men have settled their cases with plea agreements, but one is seeking suppression of the recordings through the same strategy as Bolin. That is James G. Schaefer, an executive at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.

Donnelly has not yet responded to Bolin’s motion, but she has filed a response to Schaefer’s which dismisses his argument as being based largely on a one-letter “scrivener’s error” – legal jargon for a typo - in court documents.

“This technical defect…does not make the evidence ‘inadmissible’ or ‘illegal,’” her response states.

And if the recordings are inadmissible, any evidence obtained through them should be barred under the “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine, the motion adds. So Bolin also seeks suppression of “any and all witness statements and testimony obtained through or derived from that video and audio surveillance….”

Donnelly’s response in the Schaefer case asserts the recordings would not be used as evidence of guilt but only to impeach Schaefer’s testimony if it differs. Prosecutors would rely on other evidence that would make the poisonous tree doctrine “wholly inapplicable,” she says.

“Here, the two confidential sources will offer testimony about the events that occurred in the hotel room, as will officers who observed Defendant coming into the hotel room,” her filing states.

The hearing on Bolin’s motion is set for Sept. 18, but he may get a clue about his chances for success before then. Schaefer’s is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The maximum penalty for solicitation is a year in jail and a $25,000 fine. But the plea bargains so far have resulted in sentences of probation or court supervision and fines ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Bolin, a 39-year attorney who lives in rural Buda, has been the small county’s public defender for nearly 29 years. He also maintains a private practice in Hennepin.

