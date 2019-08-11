Sunday

Aug 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM


MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Andrew Belton, 33; Brooke Bukovsky, 25; both Pekin.

Derek Downing, 32; Sarah Gheen, 28; both Peoria Heights.

Brian Durr, 45; Teresa Reagan, 48; both Pekin.

Dalton Hodgson, 23; Alexa'ndria Johnson, 30; both East Peoria.

Aaron Hough, 36; Julie Payne, 33; both Gridley.

Joshua Keyes, 40; Leslie Keyes, 44; both Pekin.

Jacob Seiberlich, 23, Galesburg; Holly Spangler, 25, Pekin.

Robert Williams, 42; Rachel Goett, 36; both Peoria Heights.

 

Woodford County

Jesse Allen, 23; Michaela Gray, 24; both Washburn.

Benjamin Fauber, 33; Julianne LeMasters, 35; both Morton.

Jacob Kerrer, 24, Jennifer Arbuckle, 23; both El Paso.

Dustin Lutz, 32; Raeann Hamilton, 31; both Spring Bay.

Shane McCree, 31; Amanda Greenwell, 29; both Peoria.

Jesse Walker, 23, Peoria; Alexis Kahler, 22, Metamora.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Irelan, Dakota and Christalynn.

Minton, Traci and Scott.

Reimers, William and Dee Anne.