Caregiver book club

A Novel Naptime, for child caregivers who enjoy reading, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave. The adults will discuss "Where'd You Go Bernadette" by Maria Semple while the children play with toys, color and read.

Book to film

The Book Was First movie series will have a free showing of “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” based on the book of the same name by John Boyne, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library’s McClure Branch, 315 W. McClure Ave.

Sign and sing

Chillicothe Public Library's "Sign and Sing Story Time" will be at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free.

Discussing Atlantic magazine

The Atlantic Monthly Discussion Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Participants should read the feature article in "Atlantic Monthly" to engage in a lively and intellectual discussion.

Free concert

Charlie Hayes will present a free Brown Bag It concert from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Peoria.

Early game



The Peoria Chiefs will take on the Clinton LumberKings at 12:05 p.m. at Dozer Park. It's Half Price Monday, when tickets are $7.50 for dugout seats, $6.50 for field box seats, $5.50 for reserve seats and $4.50 for berm seats.

Teen stress relief

Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to learn how to de-stress when things get tough during the new school year at 3 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Human trafficking

Sara Sefried, director of human trafficking services at the Center for Prevention of Abuse, will present a program about human trafficking within our local communities at 6 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe.

Reel talk

Brimfield Public Library's movie discussion club will meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 111 S. Galena Ave., Brimfield. Members watch a movie at home each month and discuss it at the following meeting. Attendees can pick up the DVD for the next month's meeting.

Sci-Fi readers

The Sci-Fi Fantasy Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. to discuss "The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter" by Theodora Goss at the Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave.

Teen writing club

Teens in grades 6-12 can join the Creative Writing Club for Teens at 6:30 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Participants can explore different writing techniques, receive feedback on their work and listen to others share their writing. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Mystery book club

The An Hour to Kill Book Club will discuss "The Weight of Silence" by Heather Gudenkauf at 6:30 p.m. at Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Compiled by JOSH JENKE of the Journal Star