PEORIA — Renetta Hanson has big dreams for a future as a performer

“I want to spread positive messages through my music,” says Hanson, who will enter 8th grade at Calvin Coolidge Middle School.

She’s one of several Peoria-area youths who have worked to develop new skill s in the past year through the Goodwill GoodGuides mentorship program.

Participants gathered last week to celebrate their involvement in the program with a picnic in the pavilion at Grand View Park.

It offers a “positive start for the year” for the youths, said program coordinator Lyndsie Fugate. Students enjoyed fellowship with their peers and mentors and also got a book bag of school supplies

“I know how important it is for kids to have mentors,” Hanson’s mentor, Sue Mullen said. “Some of the kids start as shy and quiet and then they develop their own voice.”

Over the course of a year, students and mentors who have been matched to fit one another’s personalities work together, with the mentor helping to make a positive difference in the students’ lives.

For Hanson, some of the skills she bolstered included patience and control. She cited as an example a moment when she took a breather rather than “blowing up” at a fellow student who was bothering her.

It’s been such a positive experience Hanson said she wants to join again in the fall and get more people involved.

Mullen has been involved with the Goodwill GoodGuides since 2011 and before she worked as a teacher.

The program is targeted at middle school and high school students from the ages of 12 to 17.

“Youth traverse high school trying to find their identity and you suddenly have to come up with a plan,” Fugate said. “So that is why we really hone in and focus on those ages.”

A big balance that Fugate and mentors like Christina Behm try to find is between fun and education.

Behm is in her second year as a mentor for a group of six girls at Sterling Middle School and for the last year has been visiting them every week for an hour. The school visits allow Behm to teach the girls skills like money management and time management.

Alayjiana Alexander, an incoming eighth grader at Sterling, learned about money management during one of her mentor sessions. She said hopes to meet more people this year as she continues in the program.

Over the summer Behm has taken her six youth to activities that they like to do, which involves bowling and a fashion show.

“I think if any one of us can think back what is middle school and high school,” Fugate says. “We feel that if there is a time in your life where you just need someone as a sound board or role model, somebody to just give you advice, it would be that time in our lives. I think that (middle and high school) is a huge transition.”

That advice and assistance has been beneficial for Jessie Davis-Deppert, 16, who has been involved for the program for the last four years and just got his driver’s license. The life skills for adulthood, like organization, appeal to him.

Among other activities, he’s volunteered at a local food pantry through the program and continued to help out there on his own.

So far Davis-Deppert has had two mentors and his most current one is working as an electrician — a job that Davis-Deppert is considering for himself.

“He helped me with my job experience,” the Dunlap High School student said.