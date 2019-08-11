PEORIA — An East Bluff Community Get Together will be at 5 p.m. Monday at First English Lutheran Church, 725 E. Forrest Hill Ave.

Peoria Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Mushinsky will speak about ongoing efforts to address crime in the surrounding neighborhoods, and residents are encouraged to attend with questions.

That meeting will be followed at 6 p.m. with another about the city's consolidated plan for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Every five years the city creates a plan for how its HUD funds — ordinarily about a $2.5 million annual allocation — will be used. It's one of four public meetings across the city to gather input on the process.

