PEORIA — A man was shot in the face and in the torso early Saturday morning after a large fight broke out in Downtown Peoria.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition shortly after 4 a.m. His updated condition wasn't known late Saturday afternoon.

According to police and to dispatch records, officers were called to the area of Water Street in Downtown on a report of a large group of people loitering and causing a disturbance. A few hours later, at about 4 a.m., a large fight broke out between several dozen people. Officers were at the scene, trying to break up the fight when shots were fired, said Peoria Police Lt. Mike Boland of the detective bureau.

In the confusion and the large crowd, the man was not found. However, officers did a man who was shot and rushed him to the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests with regards to the shooting, Boland said.

He did say that such large gatherings late at night or earlier in the morning have become a trend in Peoria this summer. Most, however, don't result in shootings, he said.

That was the fifth person shot in the past week. So far, no one has died from the shootings. There have been however, dozens of "shots fired" calls where either shell casings or damage has been found but no victims.