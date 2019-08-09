Illinois Central College and Eureka College have teamed up to help students gain their baccalaureate degrees.

According to a Friday news release, ICC students with an associate degree will be able to transfer to Eureka College in order to complete their baccalaureate degree in one of 30 academic or professional programs.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Illinois Central College through this comprehensive articulation agreement,” said Dr. Jamel Santa Cruze Wright, president of Eureka College. “Like the Uniquely Eureka Promise, this is yet another example of two elite, area institutions doing our part to leverage our strengths and forge a partnership that will lead to more successful outcomes for students in the greater Peoria area.”

The applied science degrees from ICC accepted by Eureka College include law enforcement, drug and alcohol counselor training, finance, personal/fitness training, and accounting. The agreement contains the Uniquely Eureka Promise, which allows eligible ICC transfer students tuition-free scholarships to complete two years at Eureka College. Similarly, ICC’s established partnership with Peoria Promise offers eligible students tuition-free scholarships to ICC.

The partnership also includes a reverse transfer provision, which enables ICC students who transfer to Eureka College before the completion of their associate degree the ability to transfer back to ICC in order to earn a completed associate degree.

For more information on the new partnership, visit eureka.edu or icc.edu.