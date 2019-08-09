U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Amber L. Erickson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Erickson is the daughter of Regina Erickson of Bartonville and sister of Britany Gavin of Bartonville. She is the granddaughter of Steve and Dottie Loudy of Bartonville and a 2019 graduate of Limestone Community High School. She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.