PEORIA — A man sustained serious injuries early Wednesday when he was shot near Glen Oak Park on the East Bluff, authorities stated.

The incident took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Atlantic Avenue.

Officers found a man shot inside a residence, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was reported in serious condition.

The incident was under investigation. No additional information was available.

About 14 hours earlier, another East Bluff shooting was reported, near Peoria and Maywood avenues. That victim sustained life-threatening injuries Tuesday, but otherwise his condition wasn't known.