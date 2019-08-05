PEORIA — Nearly $5,000 worth of copper piping was stolen from an apartment complex that was in the process of renovations.

According to a Peoria police report, the owner of the two units on West Seibold Street near Harrison School has been working on fixing up the place, but has not been on the site in about a week.

When he arrived at the complex on Friday he found the back door kicked in and the door to the basement damaged, the report stated. The owner told police that the unknown suspect stripped all of the copper piping from the basement, which is worth approximately $4,800.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect has not been identified.