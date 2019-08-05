When fairgoers have seen enough of the Butter Cow and eaten their fill of corn dogs, many continue their fair experience on the carnival rides and attractions. They can rest assured that by opening night, the State Fair’s 65-plus amusement rides and attractions will have been checked by the Illinois Department of Labor’s (IDOL) team of inspectors.

IDOL is tasked with enforcing the state’s Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act.

“Much like our core function of keeping workers safe, our amusement ride inspection role is to make sure that the public can attend these fun events knowing the rides and attractions have been properly inspected,” said Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik in a Monday news release.

All rides will be inspected prior to the first day of the Illinois State Fair. But the inspections don’t stop there. IDOL will conduct daily inspections of all rides throughout the fair, according to Kleinik. Interested or concerned fairgoers should see permit-to-operate stickers issued by IDOL on each ride and amusement attraction at the State Fair.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov.