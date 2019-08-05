WASHINGTON — A former Washington Community High School coach was arrested by Washington police Monday on a charge of criminal sexual assault.

The charge alleges Hayley Reneau, 23, "held a position of trust, authority, or supervision in relation to the victim ..." according to a statement by Police Chief Mike McCoy.

The victim was between the ages of 13 and 17, McCoy stated in the release.

Reneau resigned from her position at the high school, where she served as a freshman volleyball and girls basketball coach, on July 29, according to a release from the school.

The WCHS statement also indicated the affected student's family had been notified, as had the Department of Children and Family Services. School officials said in the statement that there was no indication that any other students were affected.

Reneau played basketball for Eureka College and Illinois Central College prior to her graduation.