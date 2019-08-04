MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Matthew Avery, 18; Sydney Ghidina, 18; both Pekin.
Joshua Behm, 22, Stanford; Jenna Kindred, 22, Bloomington.
Richard Cleveland, 26; Ami Frost, 25; both Lincoln.
Zachary Epkins, 30, Pekin; Jenae Guth, 27, Metamora.
Tracy Keller, 40; Abigale Alsene, 36; both East Peoria.
Steven Kruse, 65; Geraldine Klausing, 62; both Washington.
Matthew Nielsen, 38; Angela Nielsen, 42; both Washington.
Daniel Scott, 32; Jessica Tunyuck, 28; both Pekin.
Matthew Wagner, 36; Danielle Wagner, 33; both Green Valley.
William Walck, 45; Carrie Bussen, 44; both Princeville.
Montie Wilder, 23; Sarah Peterson, 23; both North Pekin.
Woodford County
Benjamin Heaton, 30; Rebecca Roberts, 30; both Macomb.
Michael Holloway, 36; Ember Schuldt, 27; both Gillespie, Tex.
Michael Thompson, 23, Morton; Chelsie Beckner, 23, East Peoria.
Matthew Wehking, 34; Nicole Kearfott, 35; both Roanoke.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
Miller, John and Cynthia.
Peeper, Becky and Brian.
Voorhees, Anthony and Joy.
Wagenbach, Jennifer and Guito.
Woodford County
Conklin, Nicole and Charles.
Fallings, Amy and James.
Williams, Nikhia and Brian.