METAMORA — For the past 56 years, Izaak Walton Lake has been a part of Guy Sasso’s life.

Since he was just 2 years old, he remembers spending the entire three months of summer camping, exploring the nearly 40 acres of land and 1.3 miles of hiking trails and fishing on the 17-acre natural spring-fed lake with his seven brothers and sisters.

“We would head over here the week after school was out,” Sasso said as he recalled the many happy memories he associates with the club. “The only time we would go home was to get the mail and mow the lawn. ... This place was everything growing up.”

But Sasso said it’s sad to see that many families don’t get out and enjoy the great outdoors as much as they used to. He blamed technology and said that he wishes people would just take a break from the couches and video games to get out and enjoy what nature has to offer.

Off Route 116 just west of Metamora, through a quiet neighborhood and down a gravel road, Izaak Walton Lake sits at the end of Seven Hills Road. The lake serves as the focal point for the Izaak Walton League of America Woodford County Chapter, a club dedicated to conserving special places for future generations to enjoy.

“It’s a hidden gem,” said Mark Urban, second vice president and a 38-year member. “Most people don’t even know it exists.”

And the club is hoping to change that.

On Sunday, the club hosted its annual family picnic that was open to the public to encourage new membership, but also was a way to give back to the 132 members the club relies on to help maintain the grounds.

The sound of bags hitting a wooden platform was drowned out by the giggles of small children who played in a bounce house that sat in the shade of many tall trees. The glittering water of the lake peeked through the foliage. A couple retreated from the lively clubhouse to find sanctuary on a pair of newly built chairs, courtesy of a local Eagle Scout group, that overlooked the water.

While the club’s main purpose is to connect people with nature, it also works to conserve, restore and promote the sustainable use and enjoyment of natural resources including soil, air, woods, waters and wildlife.

The Woodford County Chapter was chartered in 1938 and is part of a state and national organization that has been around for nearly 100 years. According to IWLA, the organization is one of the earliest conservation organizations to defend wild America by changing public policy and is credited with planting the seed for almost every major, successful conservation program in the country.

The Industrial Revolution was detrimental to the environment. At the turn of the 20th century, uncontrolled industrial waste, raw sewage, unrestricted logging and soil erosion threatened to destroy the nation’s most productive waterways, according to research done by the IWLA.

In 1922, 54 sportsmen recognized that forests, wetlands and wilderness areas were quickly disappearing and decided that action needed to be taken to protect the country’s wildlife. So, they formed the IWLA and named it after the 17th-century English angler-conservationist Izaak Walton.

Walton is most well-known for his work “The Compleat Angler,” which is considered one of the most original and influential books about the environment.

The Woodford County Chapter is fulfilling the originators’ vision with conservation efforts of its own. Along with hosting camping, hiking and fishing, the land is home to natural grasslands, a butterfly garden and a tree grove where current members are able to plant trees in memory of members who have passed away. The oldest tree in the grove dates back to the 1970s.

The club has also participated in the Adopt-a-Highway program for the past 20 years, in which members volunteer to clean up litter along a section of a highway.

Shannon Powers, current club president, loves bringing his sons to the lake to go fishing. He thinks it is a great gathering place for families and is proud to say that his chapter is the largest in the state.

“We just want people to know that we are here,” said Powers. "We have a lot to offer to the community."

“They need to see what they are missing,” Sasso added.

Grace Babric can be reached at (309) 686-3194 or at gbarbic@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gracebarbic.