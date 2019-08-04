LACON — Beginning Wednesday, people driving in and through downtown Lacon on weekday mornings can expect to encounter some unusual congestion and traffic delays, according to Mayor John Wabel.

And the emphasis is on unusual, because the situation involves an expected total of 114 semitrailers that will be hauling wind turbine towers through the heart of Lacon at the rate of six per workday for about a month.

"This is going to be quite an adventure," Wabel observed.

Arriving on the Illinois River by barge, the towers will be destined for a site in rural Livingston County, and officials of Vestas-American Wind Technology Inc. have now settled on the route that the trucks will take out of town, Wabel said late last week.

As previously planned, the trucks leaving Midwest Foundation’s riverfront property on Ninth Street will take Main Street south to Fifth, which is Illinois Route 17. The long loads will turn east onto the state highway by going through the driveway of a shuttered auto repair shop at that corner.

“The biggest truck, from nose to tail, is 219 feet long,” Wabel pointed out. “They’re big enough that there will have to be escort cars in both front and back.”

Unable to follow Route 17 all the way east because of weight limits near Varna, the semis will instead go south on Route 26 at the intersection in the middle of town. From there, the haulers plan to go south all the way through Spring Bay to the intersection with Route 116 in East Peoria, where they will then travel east to I-55, Wabel said.

But heading south on Route 26 will be the tricky part in Lacon. Because there won’t be enough room for an ordinary right turn, going south will require the trucks to execute a three-point turn at that corner.

Specifically, Wabel explained, each truck will pass slightly east of the intersection to a point in front of the Casey’s General Store and then back left to the north on Route 26 far enough to get straightened out and heading south. The rigs will be equipped with dual steering systems with a second driver at the rear to do the backing.

"That’s going to be a very interesting procedure," Wabel noted.

It also will entail delays for other drivers, because traffic will need to be temporarily halted by flaggers at least a block short of the intersection in each direction, Wabel said. But it’s expected to be only long enough for one truck at a time to clear the intersection and head south.

"They’re going to space the trucks about 20 minutes apart to let traffic move," he explained.

The plan is for the first truck to roll at 8:30 a.m. each day in expectation of getting all six out of town well before noon. That time frame was requested by city officials to ensure that Lacon residents and drive-through commuters would have time to get off to work and also to avoid interference with buses when school resumes, the mayor said.

Some drivers will know or discover that it’s possible to circumvent the intersection and the downtown area by going south a block or two, though those streets are not suited for heavy trucks, Wabel emphasized. But those on the main routes will experience a delay that will be “no different from a flagman on the bridge” or at a construction site, he indicated.

"It’s going to be an inconvenience," Wabel said. "I don’t want to scare anybody off, but if you’re in a super hurry, you might want to find another route."

If the rate of six trucks per workday is carried out, the process will take 19 workdays, which will extend into early September. There will be more towers coming later for the large wind farm where they’ll be erected, but Lacon might not have a role in any future shipments, Wabel indicated at an earlier City Council meeting.

"They hope to do a different route next time," he said.

