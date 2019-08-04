When Department of Agriculture Director John Sullivan previewed the upcoming Illinois State Fair to members of the news media last week, he wasted no time plugging this year’s theme: “Building Our Future.”

“We think that (slogan) fits in very well with everything that's going on here at the fairgrounds,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan made the comments as construction crews put the finishing touches on the first phase of renovations to the Coliseum building just a few hundred feet to his right. The renovated, 118-year-old building is slated to reopen this week after being mothballed for three years over safety concerns.

It is the most visible example of improvements to the fairgrounds over the past year and a manifestation of a concerted effort to attract more people to the fair — which starts Thursday — after years of declining attendance.

Fair officials say they hope that major infrastructure improvements, like the one to the Coliseum, combined with strategic promotions and slashed admission prices, will lead to a bump in attendance and a better fair experience for everyone.

Though Illinois already ranked among the most affordable state fairs in the Midwest, fair officials earlier this year decided to slash the Sunday-through-Thursday adult admission price from $10 to $5 in an effort to boost weekday attendance. The fair last changed admission prices ahead of the 2016 fair, when it went from $7 to $10 for adults and from $3 to free for most children.

Last year, the fair’s three least-attended days were Monday (24,824), Wednesday (25,915) and Thursday (28,476), while weekend attendance numbers were closer to 40,000.

Fair manager Kevin Gordon, who returned to the role earlier this year after managing the 2016 and 2017 fairs, attributed the lower weekday attendance to increasingly earlier school start dates and weather.

“The kids will come home from school, a lot of them start even Monday of the fair,” Gordon said. “They come from school, they do their homework, they get something to eat and, really, the last thing the parents are thinking about is going out to the fair that night, especially when the admission was $10.”

“Now, with everything that we have to offer out here, we're hoping that we're going to bring them back out, especially if they have the opportunity to go ahead and participate in these promotions,” he said.

Despite the price drop, Gordon believes the fair "should make more money at the gate than we have in the last three years."

"I'm hoping we go up over the half-million mark this year," Gordon said. "I think that would be a good year."

Last year, just under 370,000 people passed through the gates, fewer than the 401,648 who attended the 2017 fair but more than the 347,855 who came out for a rain-soaked 2016 fair.

In addition to lowering admission prices, the fair is offering several promotions throughout the week with the goal of "bringing families back out here during the week," Gordon said.

Among them is a "Midweek Motivator" contest that will award daily prize packages valued at up to $600 to fair attendees Monday through Thursday, with prizes including Grandstand concert tickets and tickets for carnival rides and the Giant Slide. Those participating would also get a chance to win one of the three grand prizes: a drone, a golf cart or a hot hub.

Fairgoers are also being encouraged to participate in a daily "Treasure Hunt." Every day of the fair, three mini-gold treasure chests will be hidden across the fairgrounds. Those who find them will be given prizes including Illinois State Fair swag (hat, T-shirt, coffee mug, lanyard and lapel pin) and a $50 Dublin Pub gift card.

“In the Springfield area, we're a little different obviously than the Indiana State Fair — they're drawing from Indianapolis. Look at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, just right outside Milwaukee,” Gordon said. “We've got to be a little bit more creative to bring people in the door and try to come up with promotions like this and do what we can to bring people back.”

Another feature fair officials hope will bring people back is the newly-refurbished Coliseum building, which will host horse shows and other events for the first time in three years after a more than $12 million renovation.

The Coliseum — built in 1901 and home to horse shows and other events — was closed in 2016 when engineers found it structurally unsafe. Among the hazards that had been identified: corroding steel support beams, missing screws and bolts in support beams, multiple roof leaks, water damage, peeling paint and missing wood planks.

The renovated building, christened The Coliseum of Champions earlier this year after a naming contest, was essentially disassembled with its wooden skeleton replaced with steel beams and a new roof. R.D. Lawrence, the general contractor on the project, had two, 10-hour shifts working six days a week to get the building ready for the fair.

"The Coliseum, I think, truly is the cornerstone of the fairgrounds," said Warren Goetsch, deputy director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "Even though we have 170 buildings on the fairgrounds, the Coliseum is probably the most well-known, perhaps almost rivaling the main gate. But it is certainly an iconic structure, so we’re very, very happy to have it back."

Funding for repairs came from the $30 million allocated by the General Assembly in the fiscal year 2019 budget passed last year for repairs at state fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin. Total rehabilitation needs at the state’s two fairgrounds has been estimated at $185 million.

The building will undergo a second phase of renovations that will including heating and air conditioning, eventually making the space available year-round. Goetsch said events will still take place in the building while the next phase work is underway.

Beyond the Coliseum, several other infrastructure improvements will be visible to fairgoers: new roofs for the Dairy Building, Emmerson Building and several barns, and newly-paved streets.

According to the Department of Agriculture, about $13.4 million in state funds and $25,000 in funds from the private Illinois State Fair Foundation have been spent on infrastructure improvements at the fairgrounds during the past 24 months. The department has also requested about $30 million from the $45 billion capital spending plan signed into law earlier this year by Gov. JB Pritzker.

“The oldest building on the state fairgrounds was built in the 1890s, so we have a lot of older buildings that simply need to be taken care of,” Sullivan said. “And we now have the resources to begin that process, so we're very, very, very pleased about that.”

Goetsch said fair officials are currently finalizing a list of priority projects for the future capital funds.