PEORIA — Twenty five years ago, Bridget Wallace was diagnosed with leukemia at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Peoria.

on Saturday, she stood proud and cancer-free on the streets of Downtown Peoria to help navigate the 2,984 runners as they crossed the finish line to conclude the 38th annual St. Jude Run on Saturday.

“To be here, healthy, and able to see and be a part of this one of a kind event is incredible,” said Wallace.

It has always been a dream of hers to work with St. Jude. Wallace, 26, of Dixon said her experience with St. Jude as a child became an inspiration early on.

Now, she said she is happy to say that she is able to give back to something that changed her life, in hopes that other children will be able to call themselves survivors just like her.

Despite the heat and brief interruptions to ensure the runners were headed in the right direction, a smile remained on her face even as she recalled having to travel to Memphis, the hospital’s headquarters, to receive treatment as a child.

“It has really come full circle for me,” Wallace added. “And I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The main event started on Tuesday as 212 runners packed up and set off to Memphis. Starting at the St. Jude headquarters, they ran 465 miles to get to Peoria, home of the nation’s first St. Jude affiliate. While that challenge may not be an option for everyone, the run also included 34 different satellite runs.

Hundreds of runners from communities as far as Chicago and as close as Chillicothe set off on foot from their own towns to add to the fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Carlyn and Ruston Edelman found retreat under the shade of a tree as they snacked on sandwiches near the finish line. The couple is from Genoa, but started their 54 mile run in Bloomington-Normal.

For Carlyn, 27, this was her third year participating in the run. Ruston, 30, stood on the sidelines the first year but became instantly hooked after learning the true meaning of what is considered one of the most prominent charity run events in the nation.

The pair both explained personal connections to the cause as Carlyn’s family friend was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 8 and Ruston’s cousin is currently battling cancer.

“It’s easy to donate money,” said Carlyn. “But instead of throwing $20 in a bucket, we are getting out there and acting on it.”

“It’s a selfless act,” Ruston added. “With all of the division that we are seeing in the recent state of our society, it is really cool to see everyone come together.”

They both agreed that everyone involved in the run is there to accomplish the same goal and that the camaraderie and passion is “second to none.”

Family, friends and supporters lined Monroe Street behind the Peoria Civic Center cheering, clapping and encouraging each group of runners as they trickled into town throughout the evening and crossed the finish line.

Jan Blank was particularly energetic as she could be heard over all of the other fans. She held a large poster over her head, waving it back and forth. The sign read “tap here to power up” and displayed a famous image of a mushroom from the Super Mario video games. As the runners jogged past, they would jump up and five high the poster with their hand.

“I just love seeing the runners’ faces light up when they see my sign,” Blank said.

Despite her Chillicothe team already finishing the run, she stood in the street, encouraging anyone and everyone who passed her.

She was decked out in blue to represent Brad Wallin, a young Chillicothe baseball player who died as a result of Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer in children.

Tears began to fill her eyes as she recalled a few other young children that she knew who died from childhood cancer. She believes it is important to remember what has been lost. She continues to support St. Jude’s research efforts in hopes of ensuring that other parents will not have to face losing another child.

Since St. Jude opened in 1962, it has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from less than 20% then to 80% today. The funds raised from the run event and from donors throughout the years go toward helping save children regardless of their financial situation.

The St. Jude Runs has raised more than $56,207,879 since its inception in 1982. In 2018 alone, it raised $5,433,909.

“The only thing parents should be worried about is helping their kids get better,” said Blank.

