MONMOUTH — A year after the Warren County jail was shut down for months, the Citizens Advisory Board for what will become of the Warren County Jail continues to gather information.

Committee Chairman Chip Algren, retired Warren County State’s Attorney, said the entity has met twice.

The Warren County Jail closed for several months starting Aug. 1, 2018, due to staffing issues, but the newest part of the jail is more than 100 years old. Klingner & Associates said earlier this year that the county needs a new jail.

"It’s just outlived its life, so to speak. Something obviously has to be done," Algren said.

"It would appear to the committee that we have two options. One would be to close the jail and contract with another county to house our inmates. The other option would be to build a new facility."

Warren County has been contracting with Mercer County since the housing issues began and, while the Warren County jail reopened months ago, Mercer continues to house female Warren inmates.

The staffing issue has been addressed earlier this year as the Warren County Board approved a $2 hourly pay increase for jailers "across the board" that equals out to a $4,000 salary increase for a full-time employee, said Warren County Board member Sean Cavanaugh, R-District 2.

The advisory board is made up of 22 individuals from across the county, according to Algren and Cavanaugh.

That board will then make a recommendation, hopefully by the end of 2019, to the county’s building and grounds committee, of which Cavanaugh is chairman. That entity would then make a recommendation to the full Warren County Board.

Allgren said his advisory board has met twice and is "fact-finding," and that takes time to wait on entities to return information to them.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards said this week that he’s had to get "facts and figures together for" the advisory board "on costs with incarceration in Mercer County jail."

Algren said the advisory board is also looking into the possibilities of grants or low-interest loans if building a new jail is pursued. There is also the possibility of receiving capital money from the state, but that won’t likely be known until next year.

If building a new jail is pursued, it seems likely either a public facilities tax, which would be a county-wide sales tax, or a public safety tax would be pursued. But those would have to go on a ballot before voters.

Both Algren and Cavanaugh said voters should not expect something on a ballot in 2020.

"It comes down to making some hard choices. We could just close our jail and just send everyone away and take a risk that they will always be accepted by another facility, but then there’s problems to that. We have been transporting people back and forth from court" and arresting agencies would have to transport individuals, Cavanaugh said.

A new jail could come with a price tag of between $9 million and $12 million, Cavanaugh said, citing a ballpark figure given by Klingner & Associates.