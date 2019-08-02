The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced in a Friday news release that westbound Interstate 74 will be reduced to one lane at the I-474 interchange (exit 99) Aug. 5

The reduction is necessary for the switching of traffic as part of the bridge painting in the area and is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For area construction details, visit IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.