Morton is celebrating summer by indulging in one of the season’s greatest natural offerings: peaches.

PLaCE and Friends will host “The Indulgence Tours - Peaches” on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. Various Morton businesses will be participating in the event, with most offering some type of peach-inspired food or drink.

According to the Facebook event page, these seven Morton businesses will have special offerings for the day:

Lulu's On Main, 213 S Main St., is offering peach cheesecake bites, and will be open until 7 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Furniture & More, 618 W Jackson St., is offering samplings of a peach dump cake, and will be open until 7 p.m.

Plank Pilates Studio, 117 W. Jefferson St., Suite B, is offering a "free glutes & thighs express" at 5 to 5:30 p.m. Mats will be provided. Sign up via the Mindbody app or online.

Sucré Sweets and Socials, 321 S First Ave., will offer a special fresh peach milkshake and a free piece of peach candy for all customers. Open until 8 p.m.

The Nook at Nena Hardware, 901 Detroit Ave., will be offering peach sangria and 10 percent off any purchase from The Nook.

Thr3ads, 125 W Jefferson St., will be open until 7 p.m. and offering a peach candy stick.

Ūnum Fine Wine & Whiskey Lounge, 120 W Jefferson St, Suite 10, will be featuring their “sweet peach” cocktail. The “sweet peach” is a bourbon based cocktail with homemade peach simple syrup and a brown sugar-candied peach garnish. Ūnum will be open from 3 to 11 p.m.