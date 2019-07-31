Illinois Central College will be recruiting Midstate College students at an upcoming open house.

Scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the college’s Peoria campus, transfer specialists will look to provide assistance to Midstate students who may be interested in the school.

The college has created an online “expedited admission process”, which the news release said will ask for a very limited amount of information, allowing Midstate to release transcripts and records to ICC.

ICC, according to the news release, has committed to providing credential completion options for students, as well as potential outplacement opportunities for Midstate employees and faculty.

More information is available at icc.edu/msopenhouse.

Midstate will cease operations at the end of the current summer term, on Aug. 14.