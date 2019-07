ROCKFORD — Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday aimed at strengthening penalties for potentially life-threatening traffic violations that already resulted in three Illinois State Police troopers dying after being struck by cars this year.

The enhanced penalties are part of the 2002 Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law, that requires drivers to slow down and safely change lanes when they see any vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. It is known as Scott’s Law for Chicago Fire Lt. Scott Gillen, who was killed in 2000.

“This new and enhanced law protects those whose employment requires them to pull over on the highway,” Pritzker said during the bill-signing ceremony at the District 1 Rockford police station. “No policy will ever restore the families of Trooper Gillen, Trooper (Brooke) Jones-Story and Trooper (Christopher) Lambert, nor will the loved ones of the construction workers or emergency responders killed on the job ever feel that their lives are made whole again."

ISP Director Brendan Kelly said there have been 22 crashes this year involving stationary ISP squads.

“This number is higher than all crashes that occurred in 2018 and 2017 combined,” he said.

Two of the three fatal crashes this year involved violations of the Move Over law, he said. The third, in which Trooper Gerald Ellis was killed, involved a wrong-way driver.

Earlier this month the name of one of those troopers, Jones-Story, was added to the wall memorializing officers killed in the line of duty.

“Hopefully by passing this law we can stop adding names to that wall,” said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield.

Jones-Story’s husband, retired ISP Master Sgt. Robert Story, said he believes a triad of factors is needed to reduce the death toll on Illinois roads. Tickets must be issued, the public must be educated and the laws must be enforced to make a difference.

“Seat belt use is at the highest ever” thanks to such campaigns,” he said. “When your friend says ‘I got a ticket and it cost me this much money,’ you’re not going to do it, hopefully.”

The new law extends Scott’s Law protections to include authorized stationary vehicle with oscillating lights, first responders, Illinois Department of Transportation workers, police and anyone authorized to be on the highway for work-related duties.

It increases the minimum fine to $250 for a first violation and to $750 for a second and subsequent violations, and adds a $250 assessment fee for any violation of Scott's Law that will be funneled into a new fund devoted to producing driver’s education materials, called the Scott's Law Fund.

Criminal penalties will increase to a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, if a violation results in damage to another car or a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison, if a violation results in an injury or death. Through the new law, an aggravating factor will be added to reckless homicide charges if Scott's Law is violated.

The Secretary of State also must include a written question about Scott's Law in the driver’s license test.

This law takes effect immediately.

Another law creates the 20-member Move Over Task Force to study the causes of violations and ways to protect the designated parties.

Penalties also will increase for violations within construction zones starting Jan. 1.

The new law sets a fine of between $100 and $1,000 for drivers who disobeys traffic-control devices within designated highway construction zones or maintenance zones. It also increases the penalty cap for drivers who violate the rules upon entering a construction or maintenance zone when workers are present, upping the fine from $10,000 to $25,000.