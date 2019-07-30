Hunting season is nearing opening day, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is set to open the lottery period for permits.

Controlled pheasant hunting opportunities will be available at 18 sites during the 2019-20 hunting season. Dates and permit reservation information are now available online.

Online permit reservations for the first lottery period on IDNR-operated sites — of which there are 16 — will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 until 1 p.m. on Aug. 12. Two additional one-week lottery periods are scheduled as well, according to a news release.

On IDNR-operated sites, the daily fee for permits acquired online for controlled pheasant hunting is $30 for resident hunters and $35 for non-resident hunters.

Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area in Tazewell County one of the 18 sites.

The IDNR operates the Mackinaw River site, which is one of six sites to provide the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt opportunity for hunters between the ages of 10-17, according to the news release.

New for the season, hunters will be required to usenon-toxic shotshellswhen hunting at various locations, including the Mackinaw River site.

For more information, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Pages/default.aspx.