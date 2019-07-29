From Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, the Pekin Public Library, at 719 N. 11th St., Pekin, will be hosting various events.

Every week, there will be a family storytime for all ages at 6 p.m. and a Spanish club at 1 p.m. on Mondays; a preschool storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; Toddler Time at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; Baby Bounce at 10 a.m. on Thursdays; and a garden storytime at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays.

The week of Aug. 12 will go like this:

Monday, Aug. 12

Teen Stress Relief Week

The library invites teens in grades six through 12 to its Stress Relief Week, who will be at 3 p.m. every day from Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 16. The library will show participants ways to de-stress when times are rough during the coming school year. The library will cover a new self-care technique every day.

Creative Writing Club for Teens

The library invites teens in grades six through 12 to its Creative Writing Club being held at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Participants will explore different writing techniques, receive feedback on their work while also giving feedback to others, listen to people share their pieces, and share their own writing.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Books by the Slice

Youth in grades three through six will have a chance to read a "slice" of books at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, at the library. Participants will be able to read small portions of books provided by the library to help determine what they will read next. If they find a book they like, they can check it out and start reading while eating a pizza slice.

Aspiring Writer's Circle

Those with a passion for creative writing and who are looking for a place for peer support, networking, to share stories, and for feedback and encouragement can join the library's Aspiring Writer's Circle at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, at the library.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Empowering Moms with Essential Oils

At 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, at the library, mothers can learn about how to become "Dr. Mom" for all those common ailments. Mothers will learn how to use natural products to take care of their family's little aches and pains. They will also learn how to make a simple oil blend that addresses a family health concern.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Book2Art

Those interested in reading and crafting can get the best of both worlds in the library's craft book group at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, at the library. Members will receive next month's book at the August crafting session.

Friday, Aug. 16

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

On Aug. 16, the Alzheimer's Association of Illinois will discuss the latest research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and give hands-on tools to help people incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Crafterday

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Aug. 17, children may join the library's Youth Services Department for a make it and take it craft. The library supplies all the materials.

For more information about any of these events, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.