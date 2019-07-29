12 Washington businesses are offering to pay your sales tax this weekend.
According to an Instagram post spread across the respective pages of the shops, the annual “No Tax Saturday” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3.
The flyer spread across the social media platform lists these 12 shops as participants:
Lucky Charlie, 109 Washington Square
Baker Street Boutique, inside Define the Home at 114 N Main St
Russell’s Cycle and Fitness, 10 Valley Forge Dr
Boutique 309, 703 Peoria Street
Le Fleur, 905 Peoria St
Castaways Consignment, 1239 Peoria St
Lori’s Kitchen Store, 110 N Main St
The Blend, 1130 Peoria St
Art at the Bodega, 2407 Washington Rd
Merle Norman, 105 Washington Square
Define the Home, 114 N Main St
Prep Freeze Cook, 126 Walnut St
Individual shops may be offering additional deals or specials as well. According to a few posts, those details will be listed on the specific page of the business.