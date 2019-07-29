Angela Herron, from Pekin’s Lance Cpl. Jordan S. Bastean Post Office, will speak about the U.S. Postal Service at the Pekin Chamber of Commerce's Members First Committee's Puttin' on Pekin Breakfast in August.

The breakfast will be at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Avanti’s Dome at 3401 Griffin Drive. The every-other-month breakfast provides business people an opportunity to network while also learning about positive Pekin area events. At the breakfast, there will also be a 50/25/25 drawing, a spotlight on business, Blue Ribbon and Sunshine Award presentations, door prizes drawings with prizes provided by local businesses, one-minute reminders and meet the meet the new chamber member.

The breakfast costs $25 per person, with a $5 discount for reservations made before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. There will be an additional $5 discount for Chamber members.

Those interested can make reservations by calling the Chamber at 309-346-2106 and paying via credit card, or by emailing info@pekinchamber.com. Chamber members can pay at the door with cash or by a check made payable in the exact amount to the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce. Non-chamber members making reservations must pay in advance.