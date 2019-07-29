The Prairie Wind Ensemble, in residence at Illinois Central College, has announced auditions for the following sections: flute, clarinet, trumpet and percussion positions.

The auditions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Illinois Central College. The audition will consist of two contrasting excerpts, selected by the applicant, for a total time of 4-8 minutes. Percussionists who audition should prepare selections on snare drum and a mallet instrument.

Additionally, there will be a sight-reading component.

The Prairie Wind Ensemble presents four concerts a season as listed on www.prairiewindensemble.com .

Deadline for audition inquiries is Monday, Aug. 19.

Interested parties should contact Katrina Fitzpatrick, chairman of the PWE Board for specific audition information and setting up an audition time: katrina.fitzpatrick@mcusd709.org.