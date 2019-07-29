Chillicothe Public Library is partnering with Center for Prevention of Abuse to host a program exploring the issue of human trafficking.

The Daily Times has reported on human trafficking in the area, now the library is taking a closer look at the topic.

Illinois currently ranks ninth in reports to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Victims are often hidden away, but the program will teach that it's possible you will encounter individuals or situations of concern.

The program will be presented by Sara Sefried, director of human trafficking services at Center for Prevention of Abuse.

“Human Trafficking in the Heartland” will take place on Monday, August 12 at 6 p.m. Chillicothe Public Library is located at 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe, IL 61523. For more information, please visit chillipld.org or call 309-274-2719.