GALESBURG — Local authorities seized about 1.5 pounds of ice meth off the Amtrak train this past weekend.

According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Department news release, county detectives received a tip from Amtrak police that a subject was riding the train on Saturday and possibly transporting ice meth, also known as crystal meth.

An investigation resulted in the arrests of Darylle R. Hart, 44, of Somerset, Pennsylvania, and Sarah E. Browning, 33, of Huntington, West Virginia. The duo have been formally charged with Class X felony counts of meth trafficking, possession with the intent to deliver meth 400-900 grams and possession.

The trafficking charge is the most serious charge filed against the two and, if convicted, would result in a state prison sentence of between 24 and 100 years.

County authorities seized about 708 grams of ice meth, with a street value of $70,000, the news release said.

Knox County authorities were assisted by the Amtrak police as well as the Allegany County (Maryland) Narcotics Task Force.

The two are expected to make video court appearances later today.

This is one of the largest ice meth seizures in recent years as the imported version of the drug has "flooded" west-central Illinois.

Nearly two years ago a New York woman received a 10-year federal prison sentence for transporting about 4.6 pounds of ice meth on a train in 2016.

Earlier this year, a Monmouth woman was charged with having about 1.4 pounds of ice meth in a Galesburg residence that made it one of the largest in-town seizures for Galesburg. Her case is still pending.