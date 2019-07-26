The 18th annual St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run fundraiser will be held on Aug. 3 this year to raise money for the research and care of children with cancer.

Twenty-two of the 33-mile run will be in Pekin. Supporters will not be allowed to follow along the runners, but St. Jude encourages them to cheer from the streets or honk if they see the caravan run by. Collectors will be along the route to gather donations. St. Jude invites the community to attend the send-off ceremony at 7 a.m. Aug. 3, at the Avanti's Dome at 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin.

“This run was started in honor of a friend and classmate of mine who passed 20 years ago named Chad Creech," said Brandon Burling, Pekin to Peoria St. Jude Run committee member. "I choose to run each year to honor his legacy, as well as those family members I have lost to cancer, in hopes that one day there will finally be a cure. St. Jude changes lives and this run has certainly changed mine.”

The St. Jude Pekin to Peoria run is one of 35 runs. All the runs raise money for St. Jude children. Teams will meet Aug. 3, in downtown Peoria and will run to the Peoria Civic Center for the 42nd Annual St. Jude Telethon that begins at 6 p.m.

"Proceeds of these runs go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and help make a difference in the lives of children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases," stated a Pekin Run news release.

Joanna Carroll, Pekin Run co-chair, said she was thankful for the dedicated committee that helps in putting on the run each year. “…without their help it wouldn't be possible.”