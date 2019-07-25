PEORIA — As the summer draws to an end, the back-to-school season is upon us.

This can be an exciting, yet stressful time. Even if kids are getting a free education, it still comes at a cost. Between the long lists of school supplies and medical requirements, not everyone can afford the additional bill that comes with a new school year.

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center’s Faith Community Nursing program recognized this issue and aimed to alleviate some of that end-of-summer stress with its second annual Neighborhood Back-to-School event Thursday afternoon at the St. Ann’s Garden of Hope.

Faith Community Nursing is a program partnership between clergy and healthcare organizations that advocate for the health and well-being of the community. Last summer, the program started the Garden of Hope, a community garden formed to offer fresh produce to under-served areas on the south side of Peoria that are now considered food deserts.

Jo Garrison, director of ambulatory patient care for OSF HealthCare, was part of the initiative to start the Garden of Hope.

“Food is medicine … I don’t think we give that enough credit,” said Garrison. “It’s hard to eat healthy when they don’t have that option. So that’s what we are trying to do here. It’s important … fresh fruits and vegetables can really impact your overall health.”

While the garden is at the root of it all, the event was a way to bring necessary resources to the in-need community without them having to worry about cost or even transportation.

St. Ann’s Church parking lot, adjacent to the garden, was full of vendors from all over the community, such as Gift of Hope and Hy-Vee. OSF HealthCare’s Care-A-Van, a mobile health center, who offered free school physicals, dental exams and gave away kits with various oral hygiene products and backpacks full of school supplies.

A small boy held a large duffel bag on one shoulder and a packed-full draw string bag on the other. As he walked past Garrison he stopped to show her his goodies.

“I like this,” the boy said to Garrison as he pointed to his bags with a big smile on his face. “I got a lot of stuff in my bag.”

The boy turned and continued walking across the garden towards a group of kids that were playing with a water hose and an inflatable slide.

“That’s exactly what we are trying to do … that’s what it’s all about,” said Garrison. “We have a lot of blessings in Peoria … we just need to share them with everyone.”

Garrison said that the Faith Community Nursing group has made it a goal to host an annual neighborhood event each year. They want to be able to educate and help give the under-served community the tools that they need to achieve optimal health.

While sustainability of the garden is a part of the bigger picture, Garrison said it is beyond that. As they expand throughout the community, she hopes to get a program going to work with kids on behavior change through practicing healthy eating and even working on the garden to help grow the produce that is being shared.

Kids cooled off in the misting machines that would usually be used for the nearly 60 different kinds of vegetables, herbs and fruits that filled the two acres of the community garden. A man chatted with a group of kids that lined up at his “art spot” in the middle of the garden, waiting for their turn to watch to see a balloon transform into the shape of their choosing.

“We want to be a light for the community and relieve the barriers between the community and medical professionals,” said Angela Wissel, a Faith Community Nurse. “We want them to know that we care.”

Grace Barbic can be reached at (309) 686-3194 or at gbarbic@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gracebarbic.