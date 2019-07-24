Last week the Daily Times published a story about ongoing damage assessments being conducted by local emergency management agencies (EMA).

In a July 15 news release from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, the governor asked all business and landowners to report damages to their local EMA, in hopes that the state would reach the $19 million in damages to qualify for federal assistance.

On Tuesday, July 23, a news release from his office announced that he has formally requested FEMA to assist with damage assessments in 30 Illinois counties, including Tazewell, Woodford and Peoria.

The assessments, according to the release, will provide necessary documentation to support a request for federal assistance.

Beginning July 29, the joint damage assessment will be conducted by officials from FEMA, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Officials will be reviewing damage to homes, businesses, roads, levees and other infrastructure items, according to the release.

The process is expected to last “several weeks”, according to the release.

If you have been affected by flooding in Tazewell County, contact Montana Samuels at msamuels@timestoday.com, or on Twitter or Facebook, @montanasamuels.