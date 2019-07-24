For the third time, the American Diabetes Association awarded the Pediatric Diabetes Resource Center (PDRC) at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois a certificate for quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES).

"The ADA believes that this service offers high-quality education that is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment," according to a Wednesday OSF news release.

ADA's Education Recognition Certificate assures the National Standards for DSMES educational services are met, according to the release.

"The certificate is the leading quality assurance mechanism for diabetes self-management education and support services across the country," stated the release.

The certificate verifies that the OSF's PDRC has a staff capable of providing comprehensive information about diabetes management.

“This recognition adds a national standard by which to measure the quality of those services, an extra assurance for our patients that they are getting the best self-care education skills,” said Stefani Corpus, RN, Clinical Coordinator of the PDRC at OSF. “The PDRC has much to be proud of, and we feel honored to serve our pediatric diabetic community.”