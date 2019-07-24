PEORIA — CityLink will soon have two battery-electric buses on the roads.

The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District received $2.3 million in federal grant funds for purchasing the buses and a charging station. The funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration's Low or No Emission Bus Program, and was jointly announced by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos and Darin LaHood.

"Electric buses will be a great addition to our aging fleet, and with technology changing rapidly in the bus industry, this will help us stay current with the trends in the industry,” CityLink general manager Doug Roelfs said in a prepared statement. "Adding electric buses to our fleet will also help us continue our mission of being an environmentally conscious transportation agency."

CityLink operates 53 buses in its fixed-route fleet. That includes four diesel-electric hybrid buses designed to emit cleaner air than they take in. The transit agency received two of those in 2016 and another two in 2017.