PEORIA — A Peoria County woman was arrested after admitting to tugging her boyfriend's beard.

Shortly after 7 p.m. July 14, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was summoned to a residence a few blocks west of city limits in South Peoria. A 29-year-old man told a county dispatcher that "a female pulled his beard and took his phone," according to a sheriff's report.

When a deputy arrived, the man said he'd had a verbal argument with his 31-year-old girlfriend, who later took his phone, the report stated. He did not say anything about any beard-related injury or problem, the report stated.

However, the girlfriend told the deputy that she had "hit and attacked" her boyfriend before snatching his phone, the report stated. She said the boyfriend had done nothing to her, the report stated.

"She said to take her to jail," the report stated.

She was transported to the Peoria County Jail and booked on a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. She was released on a notice to appear in court.