Monmouth College student Emily Rein of Morton was part of an esteemed group of students to present a talk that closed out the Doc Kieft Summer Research Program.

Rein — Class of 2021 — was one of 12 chemistry students to participate in the eight-week program created by the late Richard “Doc” Kieft.

A 30-year chemistry professor Kieft left his $2.3 million estate to the college's chemistry department. He also created the summer research program, which gives science students an opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research under faculty supervision.

Since its inception in 2010, the program has grown steadily in scope and complexity of research, according to a news release from the college.

The research was overseen by four Monmouth chemistry professors, including Brad Sturgeon, who offered a note of achievement to the students.

"You've officially graduated into mentorship," said Sturgeon in the news release. "You'll be involved in the educational process that makes our department so strong."