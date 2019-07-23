Jefferson School students will have some upgrades to their playground to explore this school year.

The Morton Unit School District 709 has invited the public to attend the Jefferson School Playground Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Aug. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m., in front of Jefferson School.

In a news release, the district, on behalf of the Jefferson School students and staff, extended thanks to the Morton Chamber of Commerce, the Morton Community Foundation, the Morton Park District, and the Morton School District and its Board of Education for their contributions and support to purchase and install the upgraded playground equipment.

“We invite you to join us as we thank the Patriot families and community organizations that contributed to our project and to take a tour of the new playground,” said Jefferson School Principal Kate Wyman in the release.