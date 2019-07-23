The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is a jazz band with vocals by Glenn Miller Orchestra music director Nick Hilscher, jazz vocalist Hannah Truckenbrod, and the retro-swing sextet The Moonlight Serenaders. The band will perform such classics as “Moonlight Serenade,” “Little Brown Jug,” “A String of Pearls,” Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “Pennsylvania 6-500,” “In the Mood” and “At Last.” The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world.

Ticket prices range from $27 to $47. For more information, visit icc.edu/arts.