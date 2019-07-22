Bash a statue? Build a community.

That's how Pierre Serafin sees progress in the wake of vandalism of a statue of Jesus Christ at Serenity Memorial Park in South Peoria. Serafin owns UFS Downtown Outlet Center, 1800 SW Adams St., the main force behind the new park. Early this month, the 10-foot statute was the victim of violence: the hands were busted off and the face was bashed in.

The base includes a message of scripture: “Love one another as I have loved you." Serafin has added another biblical message, hanging from the neck of the statue: "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do. Luke 23-34."

"We figured it was appropriate," Serafin says.

Since the vandalism, Serafin hasn't sounded angry, just determined. The park — on a triangle at Jefferson, George and Center streets — was started last year to memorialize victims of violence. He remains intent on making the park a peaceful community gathering place.

So do others, in multiple ways:

* Though Serafin believes the statue (imported from Italy for $15,000) is a total loss, a sculptor is taking shot at repairs. The arms have been cut off at the shoulders so the sculptor can attempt to recast the hands. Serafin thinks it's a long shot, but it's worth a try.

* A GoFundMe page has raised just over $4,000 for a new statue. Meantime, the original sculptor, saddened by the vandalism, has offered a replacement for just $6,000.

1st District Councilwoman Denise Moore, who started the fundraiser, said she'll let it continue until July 31. She expressed joy over the contributions: "You all give me hope for our world!"

Further, Serafin says donations big and small have come from all over Peoria, plus outside the city. "It's people all over the community," he says.

Even if the hands can be repaired, the face still would have to be recast, a cost that would come of the fundraiser. Any money left over would go back to the community some way, Serafin says.

As for any potential future problems, a UFS camera will keep an eye on the statue. Further, Serafin is looking into the feasibility of obtaining monument insurance.

But right now, he is concentrating on the statue. However those plans work out, Serafin plans to have park dedication in September, with leaders of multiple Peoria churches and the entire community. In that way, the park's focus will turn from vandalism to peace.

"Sometimes, things like this really bring people together," he says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.